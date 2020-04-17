Punjab govt utilizing all resources to control COVID-19: Rashid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Literacy & Non-Formal Basic education, Raja Rashid Hafeez on Friday visited Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and handed over masks, sanitizer ,gloves and other related medical equipment to the administration of HFH to fight against coronavirus.

Talking to hospital administration, the minister said that Punjab government was utilizing maximum available resources to combat coronavirus while cash amounts and ration were also distributed among deserving.

Rashid said that best health care facilities are being provided to COVID-19 patients as the Punjab govt was committed to fight and defeat the deadly disease.

He appreciated the role of doctors, para-medical staff and others for the treatment of coronavirus patients, adding special arrangements have also been made for the medical staff at field hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar ul Haq and Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammad Umer were also accompanied the minister during the visit.