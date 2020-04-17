UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Utilizing All Resources To Control COVID-19: Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:28 PM

Punjab govt utilizing all resources to control COVID-19: Rashid

Minister for Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education, Raja Rashid Hafeez on Friday visited Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and handed over masks, sanitizer ,gloves and other related medical equipment to the administration of HFH to fight against coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Literacy & Non-Formal Basic education, Raja Rashid Hafeez on Friday visited Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and handed over masks, sanitizer ,gloves and other related medical equipment to the administration of HFH to fight against coronavirus.

Talking to hospital administration, the minister said that Punjab government was utilizing maximum available resources to combat coronavirus while cash amounts and ration were also distributed among deserving.

Rashid said that best health care facilities are being provided to COVID-19 patients as the Punjab govt was committed to fight and defeat the deadly disease.

He appreciated the role of doctors, para-medical staff and others for the treatment of coronavirus patients, adding special arrangements have also been made for the medical staff at field hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar ul Haq and Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammad Umer were also accompanied the minister during the visit.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Rashid Rawalpindi Family Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

20 seconds ago

Importance Of Turkmenistan's Permanent Neutrality ..

1 hour ago

Putin Holds Trust of 70% of Russians - VTsIOM Poll

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders for issuance of notificat ..

2 minutes ago

S.African mining executive faces charges for alleg ..

2 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Zayed chairs ADSC&#039;s virtual meetin ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.