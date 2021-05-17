UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Utilizing All Resources To Curb COVID-19

Mon 17th May 2021

Assistant Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq Monday visited Corona Vaccination Centers set up at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Kotli Satyan and inspected the facilities being provided to the people

He interacted with the people who came to get themselves jabbed at the centre and inquired about the attitude of the staff.

The AC directed the officials to provide maximum possible facilities to residents reaching the vaccination centre as the Punjab government was committed to fight and defeat the killing disease.

He urged the people to follow standard operating procedures regarding the C virus including maintaining social distancing, use of masks and washing hands with sanitizer, adding "Government alone cannot eliminate any pandemic without the cooperation of masses".

Meanwhile, the tehsil administration Murree under its ongoing drive against violation of COVID-19 sealed Pakiza hotel on the charge of hosting guests and registered an FIR against the owner and arrested the hotel manager.

The Punjab government had closed all tourist destinations to control the coronavirus and all hotels were banned from accommodating tourists during Eid days.

