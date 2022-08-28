UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Utilizing All Resources To Help Flood Victims: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2022 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema said on Sunday that flood affected people would not be left alone in this time of trial, and the Punjab government was utilizing all available resources to provide relief to them.

Addressing the transporters and traders during his visit to Sargodha General Bus Stand, he said that recent heavy rains and floods had wrecked havoc in the country and the affected people were waiting for help. "We all should join hands with the army, administration, welfare organizations and help the flood-hit people as per the capacity," he added.

He said the whole nation had to work unitedly for the country's stability and prosperity.

Ch Muneeb further said that Sargodha General Bus Stand was the most beautiful bus stand in the country which would be provided all unavailable basic facilities.

On the occasion, transporters and traders informed the provincial minister about their problems. The minister assured speedy resolution of their problems.

Later, Ch Muneeb Sultan planted saplings in the lawn of General Bus Stand as part of the tree plantation drive.

Former MNA Dr Nadia Aziz, well-known transporters Malik Muhammad Farooq Bandialand representatives of various trade organizations were also present.

