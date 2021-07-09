Punjab govt utilizing available sources for promotion of sports culture: Rai Taimoor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Spots and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Friday said Punjab Sports Department was utilizing all available resources for the promotion of sports culture among youths and the provision of top standard sports facilities to budding players of the province.

Talking to a private news channel he said, government was also trying to attract youths towards physical activity rather than online games and making all out efforts to revive sports activities in every district.

Provincial minister said they were also in contact to promote other sport activities besides cricket in all districts of the province, as the government was constructing sports complex on modern lines.

He said the government was also allocating more funds for up-gradation of stadiums, and 25 new sports complexes were planned at tehsil levels during the current fiscal year, which would help to create new avenues for youths.

He said, sports department was striving hard to provide best sports facilities to talented male and female players across the province.

The sports culture will further flourish in the province after the completion of proposed sports schemes, he said.

Replying to a question about stadium in Bukhar, he said there was a stadium and multiple activities complex to meet the need of sports.

Minister said, hockey was their national game and has lost its past glory, which it had earlier and they need to revive the game of hockey as soon as possible, high level performance center would be set up in Punjab for champions coaching training and the government was also working on new hockey AstroTurf, which was a complete package for hockey lovers, he added.

He further stated it has been planned with education Minister Murad Ras that would have a lecture on sports twice in a week at schools which would be implement in August after reopening of schools.

"We will give stipend for a year and cash prize to those who achieve or have distinction and for all those who play district to international level and health insurance to disabled sports persons", he said.