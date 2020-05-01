UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Utilizing Resources For Workers Well-being: Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmed Langrial

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 03:11 PM

Punjab govt utilizing resources for workers well-being: Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmed Langrial

Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that provincial government is utilizing all possible resources to ensure welfare of the labourers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that provincial government is utilizing all possible resources to ensure welfare of the labourers.

In his message issued here Friday in connection with Labour Day, he said that labour class plays significant role towards the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that various programs like Ehsaas had been initiated for the well-being of the workers by the PTI government.

The minister said, " islam has clearly highlighted the dignity of workers and there is a need to promote the spiritof serving labourers with the vision to ensure their welfare."

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Agriculture Progress All Government Labour

Recent Stories

Ghalti deals with themes of greed: Asma Sayani

7 minutes ago

PLA sent medical supplies, experts to Pakistan, ot ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Says Belarus Should Immediately Boost Social D ..

2 minutes ago

Crackdown against profiteering; 520 shopkeepers, v ..

2 minutes ago

GCU starts ONLINE Durs e Qur'an

22 minutes ago

NCOC directs RSPs to enhance community mobilizatio ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.