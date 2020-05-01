Punjab govt utilizing resources for workers well-being: Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmed Langrial

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that provincial government is utilizing all possible resources to ensure welfare of the labourers.

In his message issued here Friday in connection with Labour Day, he said that labour class plays significant role towards the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that various programs like Ehsaas had been initiated for the well-being of the workers by the PTI government.

The minister said, " islam has clearly highlighted the dignity of workers and there is a need to promote the spiritof serving labourers with the vision to ensure their welfare."