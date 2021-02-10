UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Utilizing Resources To Increase Literacy Rate In Province: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 09:02 PM

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday said the Punjab government was utilizing all possible resources to increase literacy rate in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday said the Punjab government was utilizing all possible resources to increase literacy rate in the province.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Ghazali Education Trust Executive Director Syed Amir Mehmood during his visit to the head office of Ghazali Education Trust.

The provincial minister said that development goals could not be achieved without promotion of education. He said that private sector was also playing an important role in this regard, adding that the role of institutions like Ghazali Education Trust in promoting education in backward areas was commendable.

Ghazali Education Trust Executive Director Syed Amir Mahmood briefed the provincial minister that more than 700 educational institutions in rural areas under Ghazali Trust were meeting the educational needs of children from low-income families.

Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari assured that all possible steps would be taken to provide equal opportunities for education and health in all areas of the province as per the policy of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that Ghazali Trust was an example for other welfare institutions. He said the department of Social Welfare would continue to support this mission.

