Punjab Govt Vows To Make Education Accessible To All: DC Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muzaffargarh Qurat-ul-Ain Memon has said on Thursday that the Punjab government is determined to make education a fundamental right for every child in the province

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muzaffargarh Qurat-ul-Ain Memon has said on Thursday that the Punjab government is determined to make education a fundamental right for every child in the province.

The DC emphasized this while addressing the seminar at Government High School Jatoi.

She said that the target is to enroll all children in school leaving no one behind. Education is seen as the key to becoming a conscious citizen and serving the country and nation.

She further said that non-formal education schools will be established in remote and backward areas through the Literacy Department.

APP/sbn/378

