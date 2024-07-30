Open Menu

Punjab Govt Wants To Bring Strong, Stable Municipality System: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 10:19 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Tuesday said that Punjab Government wanted to bring a strong and stable municipality system across the province

He was presiding over a meeting regarding ‘Suthra’ Punjab. The Deputy Commissioners and Tehsil Administrators from across the division participated in the meeting.

Detailed briefing regarding outsourcing of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company was given.

The outsourcing is being done to expand sanitation services to other districts of Rawalpindi Division.

After completing all the steps, the arrangements would be finalized soon in this regard, Engineer Aamir Khattak said adding, the Chief Minister's vision for a ‘Suthra’ Punjab is an excellent road map.

The Commissioner informed that so far, besides pre-qualification advertisement, evaluation and pre-qualified meeting with pre-qualified bidders have also been done.

There is a need to outsource cleanliness and sanitation systems in rural areas.

Manual, mechanical sweeping, waste collection, drain cleaning and waste disposal would be ensured, Engineer Aamir Khattak said.

The companies would be selected purely on merit in 148 tehsils of Punjab, he said adding, preference would be given to the companies which have modern machinery.

For the first time, special attention is being given to garbage dumping, he informed.

The Commissioner said that every tehsil must have at least one environment friendly dumping site.

There would be no room for laziness in cleanliness operations after outsourcing, he said and informed that the municipality department would monitor the outsourcing system digitally with biometric attendance, vehicle tracking management system, vehicle weighing at dumping site, digital fleet monitoring and container clearance through geo-tagging and prompt resolution of the complaints.

