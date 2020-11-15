UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Will Celebrate "Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH)" Week: Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab on Information and Culture, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that the Punjab government will be celebrated "Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH)" week.

Talking to a private news channel she said that on the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar "Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH)" Week will be observed from 16 to 22 November to pay homage to Holy Prophet (PBUH) who is a source of light and guidance for all the human beings.

She said that the CM had directed the entire provincial department to commemorate "Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH)" week with reverence. In this regard, different activities have been planned at division, district and Tehsil level.

It was also decided to hold competitions of recitations, Naat, essay and speech along with Islamic calligraphy exhibitions, Mehfil-i-Sama and Naatia Mushaira, she added.

She said a separate mehfil-e-milad would be held for women while the calligraphic exhibition would be arranged at Bagh-e-Jinnah.  The winning contents would be given a cash prize and certificate.  She maintained Pakistan wanted to sensitize the global community about the ardent affection of the Muslims towards Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

She further said that we want to send message to rest of the world that islam is a religion of peace and promotes tolerance, brotherhood, and harmony.

The life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a role model for every person of this world, she added.

