Punjab Govt Will Decide The Fate Of Lockdown Tomorrow

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 05:50 PM

Punjab govt will decide the fate of lockdown tomorrow

The sources say that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will chair the meeting to discuss the situation arising out of Coronavirus and will decide whether to extend the lockdown or not.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2020) The Punjab government would decide the fate of smart lockdown on Thursday (tomorrow), the sources said here Wednesday.

The sources said that Punjab Chief Minister would chair the meeting to discuss the situation arising out of Coronavirus.

The markets, until a final decision was taken, would continue to follow pre-eid schedule regarding permission to do open business four days a week.

Punjab Minister for Trade and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal also confirmed that the meeting would be held tomorrow with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the chair.

He pointed out that the decision would be taken in light of the present situation of Coronavirus.

“The markets have to follow the pre-eid schedule to control spread of Coronavirus,” said the minister, adding that there were reports that the cases of virus were increasing by every passing day.

Iqbal urged the traders to help the government control Coronavirus by playing their due role in the society.

