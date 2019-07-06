UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Working For Fortifying Labour Regulatory Framework

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 06:14 PM

Additional Secretary Punjab Labour & Human Resource Department Dr Sohail Shehzad said on Saturday that the provincial government, in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), was working to strengthen regulatory framework, upgradation of institutional capacities and quality of the labour inspection system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Additional Secretary Punjab Labour & Human Resource Department Dr Sohail Shehzad said on Saturday that the provincial government, in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), was working to strengthen regulatory framework, upgradation of institutional capacities and quality of the labour inspection system.

Talking to APP, Dr Sohail Shehzad said that initially the project was financially supported for Punjab by the Government of Netherlands, and it would extend its endeavour to support the provincial labour departments of all four provinces as well as AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The additional secretary said that Pakistan is signatory to 36 ILO conventions including all eight fundamental conventions.

To a question, Dr Sohail Shehzad said that the Punjab government was particularly focussing on textile and garment sector, which constitute some 15 million labourers, who are working in this sector.

In upgradation of institutional capacities, the working conditions areas are being improved including workplace safety, lack of liaison among the management, workers and state institutions, he added.

According to the data, produced by the CIA World Factbook, the total number of Pakistan's labour force is 57.2 million, making it the ninth largest country on the basis of available human workforce. About 43 per cent of the workforce is involved in agriculture, 20.3 per cent in industry and the remaining 36.6 per cent in other sectors.

