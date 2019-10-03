UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Working For Potable Water For All: DC

Thu 03rd October 2019

Punjab govt working for potable water for all: DC

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi has said that Punjab government in collaboration with welfare institutes and philanthropists was working on various projects of clean drinking water for all

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) -:Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi has said that Punjab government in collaboration with welfare institutes and philanthropists was working on various projects of clean drinking water for all.

He was inaugurating a water filtration plant at Amin Town installed by Saylani Welfare Trust here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of Trust for supplying clean drinking water to residents in the area.

