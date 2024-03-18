'Punjab govt working for public welfare'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Chairman District Monitoring Committee to monitor Chief Minister's Special Initiatives, Rana Manwar Ghous, has said that the Punjab government is working hard for the welfare of the public.

Visiting various areas of tehsil Sillanwli and Kotmomin to inspect the 'Nighaban Ramazan ration package distribution and cleanliness, he said that the sanitation campaign had been launched to provide a clean and tidy environment to the public in all urban and rural areas.

Practical measures are being taken to provide relief to people during Ramazan. The government has shown true leadership qualities by reducing the prices of food items, he added.