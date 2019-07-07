UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Working To Fortify Labour Regulatory Framework

Sun 07th July 2019 | 09:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Additional Secretary Punjab Labour & Human Resource Department Dr Sohail Shehzad said on Sunday that the provincial government, in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), was working to strengthen regulatory framework, upgrading institutional capacities and quality of the labour inspection system.

Talking to APP, Dr Sohail Shehzad said initially the project was financially supported for Punjab by the Government of Netherlands, and it would extend its endeavour to support the provincial labour departments of all four provinces as well as AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The additional secretary said Pakistan was a signatory to 36 ILO conventions including all eight fundamental conventions.

To a question, Dr Sohail Shehzad said the Punjab government was particularly focusing on textile and garment sector, which constitute some 15 million labourers, who were working in this sector.

In upgradation of institutional capacities, the working conditions were being improved including workplace safety, lack of liaison among the management, workers and state institutions, he added.

According to the data, produced by the CIA World Factbook, the total number of Pakistan's labour force was 57.2 million, making it the ninth largest country on the basis of available human workforce.

About 43 per cent of the workforce was involved in agriculture, 20.3 per cent in industry and the remaining 36.6 per cent in other sectors.

