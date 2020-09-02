The mobile phone Application launched by the Punjab government, "Baldiaonline" has been well received by the people and in just two weeks, the number of registered users is touching the figure of 0.2 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):The mobile phone Application launched by the Punjab government, "Baldiaonline" has been well received by the people and in just two weeks, the number of registered users is touching the figure of 0.2 million.

Secretary Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Ahmad Javed Qazi said in a statement here on Wednesday. He said the LG&CD department had initiated revolutionary measures to serve the people on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and the launch of "Baldiaonline" was also a part of the directions and as per vision of the Chief Minister.

He said the Application was providing various online facilities to the citizens sitting at home including registration of birth, death, marriage and divorce in the local government offices.

"Earlier, for these tasks, one had to go to the relevant office of the local government department while this App is proving to be helpful in saving the citizens from the scourge of bribery, red-tapism and waiting for days." He said that the App was becoming an effective tool to send complaints against municipal employees LG department and their solutions as well as suggestions for the improvement ofdepartment.

He said that citizens could download the App from https://baldiaonline.punjab.gov.pk