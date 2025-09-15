Open Menu

Punjab Govt's Flood Response Visible On Ground: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 11:36 PM

Punjab govt’s flood response visible on ground: Minister

Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday said that the Punjab government’s response to recent floods has been visible on the ground

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday said that the Punjab government's response to recent floods has been visible on the ground.

Talking to private news, he said that the Chief Minister herself, senior ministers, and cabinet members actively present among the people to share their grief and ensure relief.

He added that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should also take practical steps to resolve public issues.

He said that its leadership remained absent during the flood days, with no effective action against terrorism, governance failures, and rising corruption complaints.

Answering a question on the situation in middle East, he said that Israel has been committing flagrant violations of international law for years.

He said that Israel was perpetrating atrocities against Palestinians with impunity.

He stressed that the Muslim Ummah must unite and take concrete measures. He suggested that countries recognizing the Abraham Accords should immediately suspend them as a warning to Israel.

On PTI’s protest call, the minister dismissed it as “not calls but missed calls,” saying the party has lost its capacity to mobilize the public.

He said that these protest announcements were merely for media stunts nothing else.

