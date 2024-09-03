Open Menu

Punjab Govt’s Free Milk Scheme For Children To Commence In DG Khan From Next Month: Babar Ala-ud-Din

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 07:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Chief Minister’s Directorate for Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection and Monitoring (DEFIM) Chairperson Brig. (Retd) Babar Ala-ud-Din on Tuesday said that the Punjab government's free milk scheme for children from pre-school to Class-5 would commence from Dera Ghazi Khan in the coming month.

Addressing a press conference at the Circuit House here, he said the Punjab government was initiating the scheme from backward areas of the province and later on it would be expanded to other areas.

Mentioning about his recent visit, he informed that he was visiting the city to evaluate on-ground performance of different departments including health, police, education, MDA and many others.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of different departments. However, he expressed annoyance over the poor management and issues at Cattle Market. He remarked that he would seek explanation from Managing Director Cattle Management Company in Lahore.

He further added that all the ongoing projects would be completed within stipulated time period. About Vehari-Multan road, he remarked that the work on the road would commence soon.

There was no political interference in affairs of the officers working at district level, he said and added the government had given free hand to the officers and they were bound to resolve public problems.

Babar Ala-ud-Din also informed that the Punjab government would construct Cardio Hospitals in different divisions including Sahiwal, DG Khan.

He said the process for appointment of Vice Chancellors at different universities had commenced and hopefully it would be completed by the end of September.

To a query about sewerage issues in Multan, he maintained that sewerage system in the city was old and stated that about 50 sewerage lines would be replaced in future. He, however, appreciated the performance of WASA for early drainage of water during rains.

To another question about illegal housing societies, he remarked that there were over 100 illegal housing societies in Multan and he had directed officers concerned to initiate immediate action against them.

The In-charge CM Complaint Cell also assured of the early redressal of the problems mentioned by the local media during the press conference.

