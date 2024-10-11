Punjab Govt's Projects For Agriculture Development Appreciated
Published October 11, 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Chairperson Chief Minister’s Directorate for Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection and Monitoring (DEFIM) Brig (retd) Babar Alauddin Friday said that the Punjab government had kicked off many projects worth billions of rupees to develop the agriculture sector on modern lines in order to ensure food security and make agriculture profitable.
He expressed these views while presiding over a session at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), here on Friday.
He said that interest-free loans were being provided through Kisan Cards with a huge amount of Rs 150 billion.
He added that initiatives of solar program of agricultural tube wells, model agriculture malls, distribution of seeds, Punjab green tractor scheme, supply of modern agricultural machinery and equipment, young agricultural graduate internship program, soybean project, citrus project and others will help the agricultural challenges confronting the country.
He said more than 60 percent of our population consists of youth.
“If their professional skills are sharpened, we can find a prominent position on the map of the world”, he said.
He called for discouraging negativity and working with wisdom and positive thinking to excel, iron out differences and confront challenges of the modern era.
He said that the Pakistani army is one of the most prominent forces in the world and they are safeguarding the country with dedication.
He said that the Punjab government was spending billions of rupees to provide medical facilities free of cost and basic as well as rural health centers are being renovated.
In a welcome address, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the university has introduced more than 50 varieties of agricultural commodities, fruits and vegetables in the last two years, which will increase production.
He said that agricultural manpower with honed skills is being provided. He said that Pakistan, being an agricultural country, imports agricultural commodities worth 10 billion Dollars every year, which is a matter of concern for us.
He said that if innovation is promoted in agriculture, not only the needs of the country can be met but fetch heavy forex.
He said that half of the players who participated in the 1968 Olympics received training from the grounds of UAF and this institution provided prominent players to many teams.
Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications Dr Jalal Arif also spoke on the occasion.
