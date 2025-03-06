Punjab govt’s Ramazan package pay orders distributed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Naveed Haider visited several areas of the tehsil and distributed Ramazan Nigahban package pay orders.

He, along with personnel of the Revenue Department, gave away pay orders to the registered families at their doors.

He told the media that under the Punjab government programme, 28,670 deserving men and women were registered in the tehsil to get financial assistance, adding that so far over 9,600 families had received the cheques. He said every registered family had been given pay order worth Rs 10,000 each.