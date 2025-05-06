Punjab Govt's Road Restoration Initiative Gains Momentum In Nankana Sahib
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 07:11 PM
The Punjab government's initiative to restore roads and make Punjab prosperous has been gaining momentum in Nankana Sahib
NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Punjab government's initiative to restore roads and make Punjab prosperous has been gaining momentum in Nankana Sahib.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tasleem Akhtar Rao, has been momitoring the construction and repairs of hundreds
of kilometers of roads across the district.
According to DC office, two major projects, Nankana to Feroz Wattawan and Nankana to Manwala roads are being completed at a cost of Rs. 1.1 billion.
He reviewed the quality of materials used in the construction work and issued orders to repair defective work.
No compromise will be made on transparency and sustainability in development projects, he added.
The projects are expected to be completed by May 30.
The initiative reflects the Punjab government's commitment to improving infrastructure and promoting prosperity in the region.
APP/kdh/378
