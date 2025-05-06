Open Menu

Punjab Govt's Road Restoration Initiative Gains Momentum In Nankana Sahib

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 07:11 PM

Punjab govt's road restoration initiative gains momentum in Nankana Sahib

The Punjab government's initiative to restore roads and make Punjab prosperous has been gaining momentum in Nankana Sahib

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Punjab government's initiative to restore roads and make Punjab prosperous has been gaining momentum in Nankana Sahib.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tasleem Akhtar Rao, has been momitoring the construction and repairs of hundreds

of kilometers of roads across the district.

According to DC office, two major projects, Nankana to Feroz Wattawan and Nankana to Manwala roads are being completed at a cost of Rs. 1.1 billion.

He reviewed the quality of materials used in the construction work and issued orders to repair defective work.

No compromise will be made on transparency and sustainability in development projects, he added.

The projects are expected to be completed by May 30.

The initiative reflects the Punjab government's commitment to improving infrastructure and promoting prosperity in the region.

APP/kdh/378

Recent Stories

Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan

Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan

1 minute ago
 Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorist ..

Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorists attack

2 minutes ago
 Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamab ..

Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamabad’s development projects

2 minutes ago
 CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern ..

CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern technology

2 minutes ago
 RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness driv ..

RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness drive

2 minutes ago
 CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, ..

CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, emphasizes public engagement, ..

2 minutes ago
Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to f ..

Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to further oppress Kashmiris: Amir ..

5 minutes ago
 HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United face Quetta Gladiators

5 minutes ago
 PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on vict ..

PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on victory in Senate elections

5 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reaches London on t ..

5 minutes ago
 Restaurant owners demands action on power outages, ..

Restaurant owners demands action on power outages, unjust fines

5 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi me ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi meets Federal Minister to discus ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan