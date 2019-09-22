UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt's Tourism Policy To Help Promote Over 20 Sectors

Sun 22nd September 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :In line with the Federal government's agenda of promotion of tourism, the Punjab government has devised a policy namely 'The Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project', which will help promote more than 20 sectors.

In this connection, the Punjab government would spend $50 million to harmonise the tourism sector with international standards, under the Punjab Tourism Economic Growth (PTEG) project during the next five years, an official in planning and development department told APP.

Providing details of these sites, the sources in the Punjab Archeology Department told APP here Sunday that the provincial government had planned to tap religious and spiritual tourism including Sikh, Budhism, Hindu and Muslim holy places across the province.

Similarly, cultural and heritage tourism including world heritage sites, Indus valley civilisation, Mughal and British era monuments would also be exploited, they added.

They said adventure and desert tourism including Cholistan and Thal deserts would be taken to new heights.

A Punjab Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) official said eco-tourism, Soan Valley, Salt Range, urban and recreational tourism, hilly areas of Murree would be developed in the province and other tourist attractions in Lahore, Multan and Bahawalpur would also be made available to the tourists.

He said Punjab had numerous opportunities for religious and historical tourism and it was the government's priority to promote this sector.

It may be mentioned here that the Punjab cabinet approved the tourism policy in its 15th meeting on July 20, 2019 to make tourism an engine of economic growth and treating the sector as a provincial priority area.

