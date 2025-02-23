- Home
Published February 23, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Focal Person for Punjab's Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Fahad Shahbaz Sunday revealed that the Punjab government is implementing groundbreaking initiatives to empower youth, focusing on quality education, job creation and sustainable environmental policies.
In an interview with a private news channel, he emphasized that these initiatives aim to equip the youth with the skills and knowledge necessary to compete in the modern world, ultimately contributing to the country's socio-economic growth and development.
He said that youth are the greatest asset of our nation, and it is our collective responsibility to nurture and empower them to reach their full potential, he added.
By investing in their education, skills and character, we can shape a brighter future for our country, he
mentioned.
Fahad Shahbaz stressed the importance of promoting tolerance and inclusivity in society, particularly among the youth.
"We must encourage our young people to adopt a mindset of acceptance, empathy and understanding, rather than perpetuating hateful attitudes and divisive ideologies," he stressed.
By fostering a culture of tolerance and social cohesion, we can create a more harmonious and peaceful society, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and contribute, he said, adding, "We must guide our youth towards a path of mutual respect, open-mindedness, and constructive dialogue.
