Open Menu

Punjab Govt's Youth-centric Initiatives Set To Drive Socio-economic Growth: Fahad Shahbaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Punjab govt's youth-centric initiatives set to drive socio-economic growth: Fahad Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Focal Person for Punjab's Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Fahad Shahbaz Sunday revealed that the Punjab government is implementing groundbreaking initiatives to empower youth, focusing on quality education, job creation and sustainable environmental policies.

In an interview with a private news channel, he emphasized that these initiatives aim to equip the youth with the skills and knowledge necessary to compete in the modern world, ultimately contributing to the country's socio-economic growth and development.

He said that youth are the greatest asset of our nation, and it is our collective responsibility to nurture and empower them to reach their full potential, he added.

By investing in their education, skills and character, we can shape a brighter future for our country, he

mentioned.

Fahad Shahbaz stressed the importance of promoting tolerance and inclusivity in society, particularly among the youth.

"We must encourage our young people to adopt a mindset of acceptance, empathy and understanding, rather than perpetuating hateful attitudes and divisive ideologies," he stressed.

By fostering a culture of tolerance and social cohesion, we can create a more harmonious and peaceful society, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and contribute, he said, adding, "We must guide our youth towards a path of mutual respect, open-mindedness, and constructive dialogue.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Du ..

Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champions ..

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dha ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

10 hours ago
 Arab Parliament approves document supporting resil ..

Arab Parliament approves document supporting resilience of Palestinian People

10 hours ago
 Dubai Games Day Three: Four teams qualify for Batt ..

Dubai Games Day Three: Four teams qualify for Battle of Cities final

10 hours ago
New polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza targ ..

New polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza targeting 600,000 children

11 hours ago
 Tim Merlier sprints to back-to-back wins at UAE To ..

Tim Merlier sprints to back-to-back wins at UAE Tour 2025

12 hours ago
 Intriguing ties at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champion ..

Intriguing ties at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid to honour Arab Hope Makers tom ..

Mohammed bin Rashid to honour Arab Hope Makers tomorrow

12 hours ago
 Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs

Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs

13 hours ago
 Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of ..

Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabia ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan