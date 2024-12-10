Punjab Green Tractor Scheme empowers farmers in Attock

Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has handed over subsidized tractors to 145 farmers in Attock on Tuesday under the Punjab Green Tractor Scheme to boost agricultural development

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has handed over subsidized tractors to 145 farmers in Attock on Tuesday under the Punjab Green Tractor Scheme to boost agricultural development.

According to DC office, the keys were distributed at a ceremony held at the District Council Hall, attended by prominent figures including Member National Assembly Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Attock Anil Saeed, and Director Agriculture (Extension) Rawalpindi Division Syed Shahid Iftikhar Bukhari.

The Punjab Green Tractor Scheme is a flagship program of the provincial government, aimed at promoting mechanized cultivation and improving the standard of living of farmers. With a whopping allocation of Rs 30 billion, the scheme offers a subsidy of Rs 10 lakh per tractor, making it an attractive proposition for farmers.

CM's vision for agricultural development is being implemented through the Kisan Package, which includes the green tractors program.

The package has been allocated a massive Rs 400 billion, with a focus on providing interest-free loans to farmers through the Kissan Card. According to Director Agriculture (Extension) Rawalpindi Division Syed Shahid Iftikhar Bukhari, farmers in Rawalpindi Division have already purchased agricultural inputs worth Rs 45 crore using the Kisan Card.

The Punjab Green Tractor Scheme has been designed to support small and medium-sized farmers, with eligibility criteria including land ownership of up to 50 acres and active involvement in farming activities. The scheme prioritizes farmers who have not previously benefited from similar government subsidies or schemes.

With the distribution of subsidized tractors, the Punjab government is taking a significant step towards empowering farmers and promoting agricultural development in the province. The initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of farmers and the economy as a whole.

APP/nsi/378