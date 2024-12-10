Open Menu

Punjab Green Tractor Scheme Empowers Farmers In Attock

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Punjab Green Tractor Scheme empowers farmers in Attock

Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has handed over subsidized tractors to 145 farmers in Attock on Tuesday under the Punjab Green Tractor Scheme to boost agricultural development

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has handed over subsidized tractors to 145 farmers in Attock on Tuesday under the Punjab Green Tractor Scheme to boost agricultural development.

According to DC office, the keys were distributed at a ceremony held at the District Council Hall, attended by prominent figures including Member National Assembly Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Attock Anil Saeed, and Director Agriculture (Extension) Rawalpindi Division Syed Shahid Iftikhar Bukhari.

The Punjab Green Tractor Scheme is a flagship program of the provincial government, aimed at promoting mechanized cultivation and improving the standard of living of farmers. With a whopping allocation of Rs 30 billion, the scheme offers a subsidy of Rs 10 lakh per tractor, making it an attractive proposition for farmers.

CM's vision for agricultural development is being implemented through the Kisan Package, which includes the green tractors program.

The package has been allocated a massive Rs 400 billion, with a focus on providing interest-free loans to farmers through the Kissan Card. According to Director Agriculture (Extension) Rawalpindi Division Syed Shahid Iftikhar Bukhari, farmers in Rawalpindi Division have already purchased agricultural inputs worth Rs 45 crore using the Kisan Card.

The Punjab Green Tractor Scheme has been designed to support small and medium-sized farmers, with eligibility criteria including land ownership of up to 50 acres and active involvement in farming activities. The scheme prioritizes farmers who have not previously benefited from similar government subsidies or schemes.

With the distribution of subsidized tractors, the Punjab government is taking a significant step towards empowering farmers and promoting agricultural development in the province. The initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of farmers and the economy as a whole.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

National Assembly Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Rawalpindi Attock From Government Billion

Recent Stories

170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon ..

170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..

26 minutes ago
 District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue cas ..

District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad

26 minutes ago
 Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen c ..

Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border

26 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senato ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..

26 minutes ago
 Two killed, one injured in road accident

Two killed, one injured in road accident

30 minutes ago
 NIBGE, SIAH ink agreement for local production of ..

NIBGE, SIAH ink agreement for local production of FMD vaccine

30 minutes ago
NAB arrests CEO Afza Int'l City over multi-hundred ..

NAB arrests CEO Afza Int'l City over multi-hundred fraud case

30 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan stre ..

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan stresses for strengthening US-Paki ..

30 minutes ago
 Business community’s problems to be solved on pr ..

Business community’s problems to be solved on priority basis: Sania Hameed

30 minutes ago
 Silk Road Culture Centre marks a new chapter in cu ..

Silk Road Culture Centre marks a new chapter in cultural exchange

26 minutes ago
 ATC directs police to produce Bushra Bibi, Gandapu ..

ATC directs police to produce Bushra Bibi, Gandapur after arrest

25 minutes ago
 SAARC delegation meets Commerce minister to streng ..

SAARC delegation meets Commerce minister to strengthen regional trade

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan