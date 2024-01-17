Punjab Green Wheels Program To Provide E-bikes And E-rickshaws
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 06:07 PM
Caretaker provincial minister for transport of Punjab Ibrahim Hasan Murad on Wednesday marked a pivotal moment in Punjab’s history by integrating 26,000 electric vehicles into its urban fabric
Talking to a private news channel, he said the initiative caters to students, low-income citizens, women, and people with disabilities.
Through this program, the government has decided to give the university students 10,000 electric bikes on a subsidy, he added.
The major announcements were interest-free e-bikes for women, three-wheeler bikes for the disabled and also interest-free e-rickshaws for deserving people.
Recognizing the pressing need to combat pollution, the Punjab government's program addresses the root cause by targeting the 70–80% pollution contribution from the transportation sector, he added.
He said, “Punjab's commitment to sustainable transportation is not just a step forward; it's a leap into a greener, cleaner future.
”
The minister said that another historic milestone was achieved with the issuance of electric vehicle (EV) licenses for the first time in Pakistan.
This move not only encourages the adoption of eco-friendly modes of transportation but also positions the country at the forefront of embracing innovative solutions for a cleaner environment, he added.
He said that five major cities, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, and Bahawalpur, were designated as EV models.
In response to a query regarding the charging stations, he said the comprehensive plan encompasses infrastructure development for charging stations, ensuring that the transition to electric vehicles is supported by a robust network.
Specifically, battery charging stations will be strategically placed to facilitate the widespread adoption of EVs, he added.
He said the successful implementation of the program is made possible through a strategic partnership with the Bank of Punjab.
