Punjab Group of Colleges organizes function for teachers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :A function was organized here by Punjab Group of Colleges at Punjab College to pay homage to the teachers for their long academic services.

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Federal Education, Wajiha Akram and Director Colleges Rawalpindi Division, Sher Ahmad Satti were chief guests at the function.

Addressing the participants, the Parliamentary Secretary termed efforts of Punjab College as exemplary as the College has rendered unique and outstanding services in the field of education.

She said that the role of teachers in the formation of a conscious and civilized society cannot be forgotten.

The Deputy Director Colleges said that Punjab College has once again set an example by organizing a function in honor of the teachers. This initiative was undoubtedly exemplary for other educational institutions as well, he added.

Teachers have a high status in the developed nations of the world.

They were considered as the architects of high social values, he added.

He also congratulated the Punjab Group of Colleges on their remarkable achievements in the recent results of the board.

Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, Director, Punjab Colleges, Rawalpindi & Islamabad thanked the distinguished guests for attending the function. He said promotion of education is not possible without the tireless work of the teachers.

The outstanding performance of the students of Punjab Colleges in the board exams is an excellent example of hard work and dedication of the teachers.

"I salute the efforts of all the teachers attached to the institution," he added.

At end of the program, special awards were also distributed among the teachers.

The event was also attended by principals of Punjab colleges and other personalities associated with the education sector.