Punjab Growth Strategy Being Implemented To Achieve Economic Goals: CS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Punjab growth strategy being implemented to achieve economic goals: CS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The participants of the 35th Mid-Career Management Course, National Institute of Management Islamabad and Peshawar visited the Punjab Civil Secretariat as part of their study tour here on Thursday.

The delegations were briefed on the ongoing development projects and e-governance in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal said that the Punjab Growth Strategy was being implemented to achieve economic goals.

He mentioned that there was a correlation between economy and education sector, adding that allocation of maximum for this important field was needed.

The chief secretary said that there had been a lot of improvement in the health sector over the past two decades in the province.

He said that reforms in education, health, agriculture and other sectors were underway. He emphasized that the government officers should perform their duties diligently, honestly and with a spirit of public service.

The chief secretary also answered the questions of the delegates.

Chief Economist of Planning and Development Ali Bahadur Qazi informed the participants about ongoing development projects in the province.

The administrative secretaries of different departments, including health and industries,were also present.

