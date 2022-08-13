Punjab Halal Development Agency (PHDA) Saturday shut down the branch of a famous superstore for selling imported candy named Nerds made from 'Haram' ingredients

The Punjab Halal Development Agency (PHDA) Saturday shut down the branch of a famous superstore Jalal Sons for selling imported candy named Nerds made from 'Haram' ingredients

The regulatory body took action against the superstore upon the directions of PHDA Registrar Shoaib Khan Jadoon.

The registrar said that the raiding team found the containing of haram ingredient "carmine colour" in Nerds Candy which was a violation of PHDA. He said that PHDA watchdogs discarded 119 packets of Nerds Grapes and Strawberry candy on-the-spot.

Jadoon further said that the store would remain closed till the rectification and further order.

He said that, it was mandatory for food business operators to get the halal certificate from the competent authority for the sale of imported food articles in Punjab.

He said that the agency had started its action against the marts and superstores after completing the deadline given to the traders for keeping aside products made from prohibited haram or spurious ingredients.