Punjab Heading Towards Development: SACM

January 07, 2022

Punjab heading towards development: SACM

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister (SACM ) for Information and Spokesperson Government of the Punjab Hasaan Khawar on Friday said that PML-N leadership and spokespersons were making hue and cry because Punjab was on the path of real development under the visionary leadership of Sardar Usman Buzdar

According to official sources here, the SACM said that with a cost of Rs 1.

90 billion, Punjab Forensic Science Agency state of the art lab would benefit the whole of Pakistan.

In just three years, Buzdar government had won the hearts of the nation not only with this masterpiece of a training lab, but every project under the leadership of Sardar Usman Buzdar was the guarantor of innovation, development and prosperity.

He said that PMLN during its tenure brought the country on its knees and added that the PML-N had built roads only for kickbacks.

