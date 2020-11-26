UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Heading Towards Progress,prosperity: Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:32 AM

Punjab heading towards progress,prosperity: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government brought the country out of problems and difficulties with its successful strategy and timely decisions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government brought the country out of problems and difficulties with its successful strategy and timely decisions.

She expressed these views while talking to the media and said that the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and endless efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had materialized the dream of progressive Punjab into a reality. She said that the difficult time was over and the country was now on the right track to progress at many fronts.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the Punjab chief minister was fully aware of his responsibilities and taking timely decisions to deal with any untoward situation, adding that the government was quite serious in resolving people's problems besides ensuring basic amenities at their doorstep instead of pomp and show like rulers of the former regime.

She said that recent developments in various sectors had proved that Punjab was rapidly heading towards progress and prosperity, adding that the Punjab Assembly had passed so far 58 bills of public interest in two years and the credit for this went to the Punjab chief minister.

The SACM said that despite difficult circumstances, the government started working on nine hospitals and seven universities in the province which were near completion. She said that programs like "Sehat Insaf Card" and "Insaf Medicine Card" underscore the priorities of the government which was bent upon improving healthcare facilities in the province.

She said that the former rulers focused on their personal welfare instead of working for the betterment of people and the country, but now the masses had rejected them.

She said that even the death of late Begum Shamim Akhtar could not refrain the PakistanMuslim League-Nawaz spokespersons from doing political point-scoring, adding that the chief minister Punjab directed the release of Shehbaz Sharif on parole on humanitarian grounds even before the announcement of the funeral.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Progress Media From Government Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

2 hours ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

2 hours ago

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

2 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash receives GCC Secretary-General

2 hours ago

Chief Minister aide condoles over death of Pir Suf ..

19 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.