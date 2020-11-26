Punjab heading towards progress,prosperity: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government brought the country out of problems and difficulties with its successful strategy and timely decisions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government brought the country out of problems and difficulties with its successful strategy and timely decisions.

She expressed these views while talking to the media and said that the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and endless efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had materialized the dream of progressive Punjab into a reality. She said that the difficult time was over and the country was now on the right track to progress at many fronts.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the Punjab chief minister was fully aware of his responsibilities and taking timely decisions to deal with any untoward situation, adding that the government was quite serious in resolving people's problems besides ensuring basic amenities at their doorstep instead of pomp and show like rulers of the former regime.

She said that recent developments in various sectors had proved that Punjab was rapidly heading towards progress and prosperity, adding that the Punjab Assembly had passed so far 58 bills of public interest in two years and the credit for this went to the Punjab chief minister.

The SACM said that despite difficult circumstances, the government started working on nine hospitals and seven universities in the province which were near completion. She said that programs like "Sehat Insaf Card" and "Insaf Medicine Card" underscore the priorities of the government which was bent upon improving healthcare facilities in the province.

She said that the former rulers focused on their personal welfare instead of working for the betterment of people and the country, but now the masses had rejected them.

She said that even the death of late Begum Shamim Akhtar could not refrain the PakistanMuslim League-Nawaz spokespersons from doing political point-scoring, adding that the chief minister Punjab directed the release of Shehbaz Sharif on parole on humanitarian grounds even before the announcement of the funeral.