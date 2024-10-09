Open Menu

Punjab Health Department Confirms 143 New Dengue Cases

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Punjab Health Department confirms 143 new dengue cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Health Department confirmed 143 new dengue cases on Wednesday, with Rawalpindi experiencing the highest surge, reporting 131 cases.

Lahore reported two cases, while Attock registered four and Gujranwala three cases. Single cases were identified in Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Sahiwal.

In the past week, 902 new dengue cases were reported, raising the total number in Punjab for 2024 to 2,867. A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reassured the public that the necessary precautions and measures are in place to manage the outbreak.

Government hospitals across the province are fully stocked with the required medicines and treatments for dengue cases.

The Health Department has issued an advisory urging citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings to reduce mosquito breeding and minimize the spread of the virus. Public cooperation is vital as health teams intensify efforts to control the situation across the province.

For more information, treatment, or complaints, citizens can contact the free helpline at 1033. Health officials stress the importance of vigilance and preventive measures to curb the spread of dengue in Punjab.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Sahiwal Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Attock Government

Recent Stories

realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

23 minutes ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

23 minutes ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

23 minutes ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Ja ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..

23 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency ..

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..

34 minutes ago
 PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300 ..

Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..

15 hours ago
 Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI break ..

Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs

15 hours ago
 NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 ..

NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva

15 hours ago
 Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri pe ..

Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan