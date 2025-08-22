Punjab Health Dept, ADB Discuss Business Model For Nawaz Sharif Medical District
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 08:07 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education on Friday held a meeting with a delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to discuss the business model of the Nawaz Sharif Medical District (NSMD).
The meeting was chaired by Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Azmat Mahmood Khan, who led the departmental team. Representatives of the ADB also gave a presentation on the proposed framework.
The secretary stressed the need for designing a comprehensive and beneficial business model for the Nawaz Sharif Medical District to ensure sustainable healthcare delivery.
The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Additional Secretary Ameer Muhammad, and Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, along with other senior officers. From the ADB side, Manzoor Ahmed and Dr. Ali Sheikh represented the delegation, while ADB consultants joined the session through video link.
Punjab Health Dept, ADB discuss business model for Nawaz Sharif Medical District
