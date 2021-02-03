Punjab Health Dept Constitutes Medical Board To Examine Shehbaz Sharif
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 10:28 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab Health department has constituted a medical board to examine detained Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on the direction of the Accountability Court.
According to the Health department sources on Wednesday, the board will be comprised of six government doctors including Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) Professor Khalid Mahmood who has been nominated as convener of the board while Professor Saeed Ahmed, Professor Saima Ameer, Professor Rana Adil, Professor Khadija and Dr Abbas Khokhar are the members of the board.