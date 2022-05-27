UrduPoint.com

Punjab Health Dept Providing Best Facilities To Patients In Govt Hospitals: Secretary

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 08:59 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan on Friday visited Faisalabad and went to different hospitals to review the implementation of government initiatives for the patients in health sector.

According to the Punjab Health sources, he went to Government General Hospital Samanabad, Govt General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed 224/R-B, Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Allied Hospital, Drug Testing Lab, Faisalabad Medical University.

The Secretary Health inspected medical emergency, medical unit, radialogy, OPD and other sections and observed the performance of the hospitals.

He met with patients and their attendants and asked them about the performance of hospitals besides getting treatment and free medicine. He took a detailed round of hospitals and checked the functional fans, availability of drinking water, situation of cleanliness in main and in toilets and asked the Medical Superintendents to set a standard of cleanliness so the neat and clean environment could be provided.

He also visited CT Scan room and medical wards. He reviewed medicines at stores and stock register.

Medical Superintendents of the hospitals gave detailed briefing on administrative and medical arrangements. Talking to media during his visit, the Secretary Health said that during the next financial year the Govt General Hospital Samanabad would be completely functional and the government would provide a CT Scan machine to the hospital. He said that the planning was under process to provide additional funds to hospitals for provision of best treatment to the patients in government hospitals as it was the top priority of the government and all available resources would be utilized in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Lieutenant (Retired) Sohail Ashraf, CEO DHA Dr. Bilal Ahmad, ACs of the areas and MSs of concerned hospitals were present.

