Punjab Health Dept Taking Revolutionary Steps To Meet Shortage Of Doctors: Minister

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 03:21 AM

Punjab Health dept taking revolutionary steps to meet shortage of doctors: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has said that the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) is taking revolutionary steps to meet the shortage of doctors in DHQs and THQs on a priority basis.

He was chairing a meeting at the SH&ME Department to review the steps regarding Post Graduate Medical Diploma Program (PGMDP) in detail.

He said that the initiative of the PGMDP would help in filling the shortage of doctors in DHQs and THQs on priority basis. He said that the PGMDP would be started in all medical institutions of the province and 100 seats would be reserved for MCPS and 100 seats for the PGMD in the institutions. An integrated dashboard would be designed for the PGMDP in Punjab, he said.

The minister said that the University of Health Sciences would conduct an entry test for admission to the PGMDP. He said that doctors would have to get NOC from the SH&ME Department for admission to the PGMDP.

He said that the the Academic Calendar of the PGMDP would be released in the month of December every year.

Earlier, the concerned officers gave a briefing to the supervising Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed in this regard.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Technical Secretary Dr. Hafiz Shahid Latif, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Dr. Nadeem Hafeez Butt, MS Services Hospital Dr. Ehtishamul Haq, Additional Secretary Medical Education Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Wasim, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Principal Nishtar Medical College Prof. Dr. Rashid Qamar Rao, Assistant Professor from Jinnah Hospital Dr. Shabbir Chaudhry, Senior Registrar Dr. Salman Kazmi from Mayo Hospital, Mudassar Ashrafi from YDA Punjab and others participated in the meeting.

