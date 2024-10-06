Punjab Health Deptt Confirms 109 New Dengue Cases In Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2024 | 11:40 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The tally of dengue cases reached 2,498 after the registration of 109 fresh cases in Punjab
during the last 24 hours.
Punjab Health Department sources confirmed 109 new dengue cases were registered on Sunday,
with Rawalpindi bearing the brunt of the outbreak, reporting 98 cases. Lahore and Attock each
registered 2 cases, while one case was recorded each in Gujranwala, Chakwal, Sialkot, Mianwali,
During the past week alone, 964 new cases of Dengue have been reported. A spokesperson
for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reassured the public that all necessary
precautions measures were in place to manage the outbreak.
Public sector hospitals across
the province are well-stocked with medicines and treatments to handle the cases.
The Health Department issued an advisory urging citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings
to minimize mosquito breeding and reduce the spread of the virus. Public cooperation is critical
as health teams continue their efforts across the province to control the situation.
For further information, treatment, or complaints, citizens can contact the free helpline at 1033.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police constable martyred in violent clashes with protesters in Islamabad21 minutes ago
-
Robbers injure shopkeeper32 minutes ago
-
Man dies of heart attack in police station42 minutes ago
-
Injured dacoit held after encounter42 minutes ago
-
Four perished as car hits rickshaw52 minutes ago
-
PTI's hidden agenda threatening national security: PML-N leader1 hour ago
-
Speeding car-rickshaw collision kills 4 in Kot Addu1 hour ago
-
Mirwaiz urges India, Pakistan to engage in constructive dialogue at SCO meet2 hours ago
-
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige12 hours ago
-
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty12 hours ago
-
79 professional beggars arrested in two days12 hours ago
-
Japanese Theater Group "GOMBO" Enthralls Audience with the comedy "Are You Lovin’ It?"14 hours ago