Punjab health issues new order to curb the 4th wave of COVID-19 in Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :In a bid to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the wake of the 4th wave of the pandemic, the Primary and Secondary Health Care Commission, Punjab Tuesday issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for bazaars and public places in four cities of the province including Rawalpindi.

According to the notification shared by the Commissioner officer here Tuesday, which will remain in force until August 31, all business centres will be closed by 8 pm while no business will be allowed on Saturdays and Sundays.

It said medical services, pharmacies, vaccination centres collection points and laboratories will remain open round the clock and seven days a week.

Similarly, grocery and general stores, flour chakkis, dairy shops, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors and petrol pumps will also remain unaffected.

The new schedule will not apply to tyre puncture shops, filling plants, workshops, spare-part shops and shops selling agricultural equipment and machinery.

According to the notification, normal office working hours for public and private offices will continue with 50 per cent staff.

Indoor weddings would be banned from August 8 while outdoor weddings would be allowed with a maximum of 400 guests till 10 pm under strict protocols.

Similarly, indoor dining will be strictly prohibited at cafes and restaurants while outdoor dining would be allowed till 10 pm under strict COVID SOPs; only takeaways will be allowed.

It said that shrines and cinema halls will remain completely shut while there would be a complete ban on contact sports including Karate, water polo, kabaddi etc.

Rail service will continue to operate with 70 per cent occupancy while the occupancy level of public transport was reduced from 70 percent to 50 per cent.

Meanwhile according to the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, as many as 101 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 29,542 in the district while three people lost their battle of life against the deadly virus. As per, the total infected cases included 27,258 from Rawalpindi and 2284 from other districts. The report said among the new cases, 13 from Potohar town,55 from Rawalpindi Cantt,10 from Gujar Khan,10 from Kahutta, three each from Murree, Islamabad and AJK while one each case reported from Abbottabad, Chakwal, Khushab and Kalar Syeda.

"Presently 190 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 37 in Holy Family Hospital, 31 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 61 in Institute of Urology,48 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, three each in Begum Akhtar Memorial trust, Bilal hospital and Attock hospital while two each were admitted in Hearts International and District headquarters hospital," the health authority report said.

Nine patients were on ventilators in critical condition,69 stable and 112 on oxygen, the report informed, adding the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 15.51 per cent in the district.

District Health Authority updated that so far 27,217 patients were discharged after recovery while 2690 were quarantined including 1594 at home and 1096 in isolation centres.