Punjab Health Minister And Chairman Cabinet Committee For Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique Stresses Awareness On Rains, Flood Risks At Local Level
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 08:46 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Punjab Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee for Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasised the need to raise awareness among citizens regarding the risks of rains and floods at the local level. Presiding over a Cabinet Committee meeting at the PDMA Head Office here on Thursday, he urged the district administrations and revenue officers to disseminate critical information through mosques and other community channels.
The meeting, which reviewed action plans related to river erosion prevention schemes, also discussed a 6-point agenda. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia provided a detailed briefing on the agenda items. Among the approvals granted during the meeting were the construction and repair of the Walawala safety dam in Kasur and a project to mitigate erosion of the Chenab River in Hafizabad's Bhawan Fazil area.
In addition, significant steps have been taken by PDMA to address flood risks in the Rajanpur and DG Khan rivers, with a grant of 7 million approved for an early warning system and 11 million allocated for the strengthening and repair of river dams and embankments.
The completion of these projects will be overseen by PDMA Punjab and the Commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan.
The meeting also included a review of arrangements in light of the monsoon rains and potential flooding in the Chenab River. PDMA's preparations were praised, with the Cabinet Committee expressing satisfaction with the measures in place.
Attendees of the meeting included Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Ahmad Raza Sarwar, SMBR and Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabil Javed, Commissioners from Bahawalpur, Lahore, and Gujranwala, as well as Deputy Commissioners from Bahawalnagar, Kasur, and Hafizabad, who participated via video link. Officers from the Irrigation, Local Government, Housing and Urban Development, Livestock, Emergency Services Department, and Special Branch also attended the meeting.
