Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique ensures preparedness for flood risks

The Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique announced that comprehensive arrangements are in place to tackle flood risks in vulnerable districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique announced that comprehensive arrangements are in place to tackle flood risks in vulnerable districts.

This statement was made during a meeting of the Disaster Management Committee held at the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday.

In the meeting, he emphasized the importance of river erosion prevention schemes which will be approved following a detailed model study. This study will include an assessment of the affected population, agricultural land, and the economic situation in the regions at risk. He highlighted the proactive measures taken by the administration of Dera Ghazi Khan which provided a briefing on preparations for possible flooding in hill torrents.

The minister directed district administrations to remove encroachments from river basins and channels and to educate citizens about the risks of rains and floods. He stressed the importance of using mosques and other local resources to disseminate information, urging district revenue officers to ensure effective communication.

The minister also called for public awareness campaigns through various media outlets to inform the public about relief measures and safety precautions.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia presented a 10-point agenda, which included provisions for funding relief and rescue operations across all districts. The procurement of tents, as instructed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and plans for river erosion prevention schemes were also reviewed. Specific schemes, such as those in Balki Village and Chak Nahra in Narowal, as well as the Kot Bela river erosion prevention at the Chenab River in Qadirabad and Kot Chitta Tehsil in Dera Ghazi Khan, were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Punjab and Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed, as well as district commissioners (DCs) from Narowal, Gujranwala, Layyah, and Dera Ghazi Khan, who joined via video link. Officers from various departments, including irrigation, local government, housing and urban development, livestock, emergency services, specialized healthcare, and the special branch, also participated in the meeting.