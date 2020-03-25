UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Health Minister Appeals To People To Stay At Their Homes

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 07:21 PM

Punjab health minister appeals to people to stay at their homes

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the lockdown decision was made under unavoidable circumstances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) ::Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the lockdown decision was made under unavoidable circumstances.

In her message, she said, "In order to stop the spread of the virus and put a break at the number of new infection, it is important that we stop virus transmission, which is only possible when people stay at their homes. The decision about lockdown was made to save people from virus, which had caused thousands of deaths globally." Acknowledging the services of doctors and paramedical staff, the minister said that doctors and paramedical staff were frontline force and they were doing their best to save lives in hospitals.

She said, "Dr Osama is a martyr and deserves our prayers and tributes for immense service to humanity. He is a real hero. I request philanthropists to come forward and help the deserving people in the hour of need."Dr Yasmin Rashid said that all confirmed and suspected patients were being looked after by the government. "I appeal tlo people to understand the seriousness of the situation. Please do not expose yourself to the virus and help us by staying indoors. Stay at home and adopt social distancing till the crisis is over," she added.

