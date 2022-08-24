UrduPoint.com

Punjab Health Minister Approves FJMU Annual Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2022 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid approved the annual budget of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) 2022-23 during the 30th syndicate meeting, on Wednesday.

During the meeting, extension of the ad hoc appointment of 74 employees to the FJMU and Gangaram Hospital was also approved. The minister informed the participants that work was rapidly in progress on the under-construction 600-bed mother-and-child block in Gangaram Hospital.

She said that students graduating from the medical colleges of the province were making Pakistan stand tall all over the world.

She said that the Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorder Prevention and Research Institute was the biggest programme in the world, adding that free treatment facilities were being provided to children suffering from thalassemia in Punjab.

The minister also ordered to focus on research in medical universities of Punjab.

Additional Secretary Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Shahida, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Professor Dr. Javaid Karam, Dr. Hussain Jafari and other syndicate members participated in the meeting.

