Punjab health minister attends Unique Inter-School National Song Competitions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) organised its annual Inter-School National Song Competitions at Dr Nisar Ahmed Rana Auditorium, where Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir participated as the chief guest.

The event was presided over by Chairman Unique Group Professor Abdul Manan Khurram, and attended by prominent personalities including singers Israr Shah and Sahar Gul.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Imran Nazir said that students are the bright future of Pakistan, and extracurricular activities such as national song competitions instill confidence and discipline in them. He stressed the need for youth to use social media positively, promote constructive thinking, and fulfill their responsibilities to contribute to the revival of the country’s economy.

Professor Abdul Manan Khurram, in his address, said Pakistan is the identity of every citizen, and true love for the homeland lies in playing an active role in the nation’s progress and development. He highlighted that the Unique Group consistently provides platforms for co-curricular activities, enabling students to excel not only academically but also in creative and cultural fields.

The competitions were enthusiastically participated by students across various campuses. Maria Ali (Classes 3–5) of Unique school 111-112 Campus, secured the first position in the junior category, while Hassan Zaidi (Classes 6–8) of Faisal Town Campus and Mah Noor (Classes 9–12) of Samanabad Campus bagged the first positions in their respective categories. Other winners included students from Rizwan Garden, Wapda Town, and Samanabad campuses.

At the conclusion, the health minister, along with senior management of the Unique Group, distributed prizes, certificates, and shields among the winners. The judging panel comprised Ustad Sajjad Bari, Salma Sabir, and Aslam Seemab. The event drew a large audience of teachers, students, and educationists, including Rector Professor Amjad Ali Khan, Vice Chairman Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Director Professor Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, and Additional Director Muhammad Abdullah.