Punjab health minister calls for unity during Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasised the role of scholars in fostering unity among Muslims during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He conveyed the message during a meeting with a delegation from the Shia Ulema Council on Friday.

The discussions centered on security measures for the upcoming Muharram. Saad Rafique assured that the government planned comprehensive security arrangements for Majalis, processions, sabeel, niaz, and azadari.

He highlighted a special security plan and stated that police forces were instructed to implement fool-proof security measures throughout the province. The minister also stressed the importance of proactive involvement of peace committees to maintain harmony.

The Shia Ulema Council’s delegation, including Qasim Ali Qasmi, Sagheer Abbas Virk, and Safdar Hussain Jafri, acknowledged the robustness of the security plans. They expressed confidence in the Punjab government's efforts to ensure a secure and peaceful Muharram.