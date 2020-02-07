UrduPoint.com
Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Starts Largest School Health Project

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:25 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated Chief Minister's School Health Nutrition Screening Programme in Kasur on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated Chief Minister's School Health Nutrition Screening Programme in Kasur on Friday.

Punjab education Minister Murad Raas, Minister for Population Welfare Col (Retd) Hashim Dogar, Dr Azeemuddin Zahid, Dr Shagufta, DG Punjab food Authority Irfan Memon, Dr Nazir and political figures participated in the ceremony at the Boys High School Changa Manga.

Under this program, the health and nutrition status of more than 50,000 public school children across the province is being examined in the first phase.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that this year the project was piloted at the Central Model School in Lahore. It was later expanded to 11 schools of Lahore and it had now been scaled up to the entire province.

Mobile Health Units have been provided to nine divisional headquarters in the province.

These are equipped with X-Ray and Ultrasound machines, screening facilities and have doctors and specialists.

The School Health Nutrition Supervisor is conducting a thorough medical examination of children and assessing their physical and nutrition status. Children requiring treatment are provided diagnosis and treatment facilities at the mobile Health Units or nearest health facilities.

A database of children was being developed and their growth will be monitored. In the next phase,medical check-up would be provided to private schools whereas in the third phase propernutrition arrangements will be made for students, the minister said.

