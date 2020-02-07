Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashidvisits THQ Chunian

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chunian and took patients' feedback about the services and facilities

The Minister visited emergency unit, wards, store and checked the quality of services and availability of essential medicines.

Medical Superintendent of THQ Chunian briefed the Minister about the provision of services and the issues at the hospital.

Expressing overall satisfaction over the quality of services, she directed specific improvements based on feedback from patients.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the government was ensuring the provision of better healthcare facilities according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister SardarUsman Buzdar.