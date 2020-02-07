UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashidvisits THQ Chunian

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:25 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashidvisits THQ Chunian

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chunian and took patients' feedback about the services and facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chunian and took patients' feedback about the services and facilities.

The Minister visited emergency unit, wards, store and checked the quality of services and availability of essential medicines.

Medical Superintendent of THQ Chunian briefed the Minister about the provision of services and the issues at the hospital.

Expressing overall satisfaction over the quality of services, she directed specific improvements based on feedback from patients.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the government was ensuring the provision of better healthcare facilities according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister SardarUsman Buzdar.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Chunian From Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

New smart water meters to be installed

18 minutes ago

White House to Release US Budget for Fiscal Year 2 ..

18 minutes ago

Snowden to Apply for Extension of Russian Residenc ..

18 minutes ago

Gulf sportswomen dominate shooting competitions at ..

43 minutes ago

Argentina Interested in Buying Russian Helicopters ..

15 minutes ago

Under-custody accused killed in encounter in Lahor ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.