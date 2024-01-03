Open Menu

Punjab Health Minister Emphasises Patient Care As Top Priority

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram Wednesday highlighted the paramount importance of patient care during an unannounced inspection at Children's Hospital here

He affirmed that under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the ongoing construction at Children's Hospital Lahore was under thorough review. Strict measures against any delays had been asserted, with a deadline set for the completion of the hospital's revamping by January 15.

Dr. Javed Akram reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing healthcare facilities, mentioning the successful progress of revamping projects in over a hundred government hospitals across Punjab. The minister expressed intolerance for any shortcomings in the ongoing projects and assured that they are closely monitored on a daily basis.

Furthermore, he emphasised that the revamping project at Children's Hospital Lahore is a priority, and upon its completion, the facility will be opened to the public. The directive has been issued to the Vice-Chancellor, Executive Engineer (XEN), and all contractors involved to ensure timely completion at all costs.

Patient feedback at Children's Hospital Lahore has been positive, with individuals expressing satisfaction regarding the treatment facilities. Present at the surprise visit were Vice-Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Dr. Masood Sadiq, MD Professor Dr. Tipu Sultan, contractors, and related officers. The commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure in Punjab remains steadfast, as the government focuses on delivering enhanced medical services to the public.

