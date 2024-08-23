Punjab Health Minister Emphasizes Commitment To Providing Best Health Facilities
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2024 | 08:24 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing healthcare services across the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing healthcare services across the province.
In a meeting with Professor Javed Akram, Head of the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM), and other key officials at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, the minister emphasized the ongoing efforts to provide the best health facilities to the masses.
During the discussion, he highlighted that the PSIM has been instrumental in advancing medical services globally, including within Pakistan. He further stated that, in line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision, significant improvements are being made in the healthcare system and available facilities.
"Allah Almighty has given us a rare opportunity to serve patients in government hospitals," he remarked, underlining the importance of this responsibility.
Professor Javed Akram announced that the PSIM is organizing an international conference in November, aimed at furthering medical education and collaboration. "We are keen to enter into an agreement with the Department of Health regarding clinical guidelines," Akram said, indicating a move towards formalized cooperation between PSIM and the government.
Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mehmood Khan and Additional Technical Secretary Dr. Waseem were also in attendance at the meeting.
