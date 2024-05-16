Punjab Health Minister Inaugurates Store Management System At Mayo Hospital
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 09:46 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inaugurated the Store Management System (SMS) at Mayo Hospital on Thursday.
The new system, a modern software for store management, aims to enhance transparency and efficiency in hospital operations.
He congratulated the Mayo Hospital management for the important initiative, emphasising use of this technology in all hospitals to improve transparency and ease the patient care. "This software will provide real-time information on current stock, supply requirements, purchase orders, and other critical data," he said. "It will significantly reduce manual work and human resource needs," he added.
The minister highlighted that the SMS would soon be implemented in other hospitals across the province.
"We must ensure transparency through measures like these. Our government took principled steps in 2012 to recruit pharmacists in government hospitals. Today, principals and medical superintendents have been appointed on merit to various hospitals across Punjab. This real-time software will benefit not only Mayo Hospital but the entire province," he added.
Vice-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz expressed gratitude for Minister Salman Rafique’s support. SMS CEO Professor Ahsan Nauman provided detailed insights into the digital inventory system during the event.
The inauguration was attended by Mayo Hospital MS Professor Faisal Masood, Professor Abrar Ashraf, Professor Moin, Dr. Salman Kazmi, and numerous other faculty members and doctors.
