- Home
- Pakistan
- Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah vaccination, orders ..
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir Takes Notice Of Difficulties In Umrah Vaccination, Orders More Counters
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 09:48 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir has taken notice of reports regarding difficulties faced by Umrah pilgrims in obtaining vaccination and has directed the Secretary of Primary and Secondary Healthcare to increase the number of vaccination counters
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir has taken notice of reports regarding difficulties faced by Umrah pilgrims in obtaining vaccination and has directed the Secretary of Primary and Secondary Healthcare to increase the number of vaccination counters.
In response to media coverage highlighting the issue, the minister on Thursday, emphasized the need for additional facilities, particularly for elderly individuals, to ensure they receive vaccination certificates without unnecessary delays. He stressed that the government is committed to providing smooth and efficient healthcare services for all pilgrims.
Recent Stories
WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah ..
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor
Resolving public grievances police's top priority: SSP Shoaib
Pakistan-Türkiye, TGA to be catalysts for bilateral economic trade integration: ..
US funding cuts threaten global health response, WHO chief warns
Audit initiated to ensure transparent use of tax funds in healthcare: Minister S ..
WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthc ..
Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" launched
One killed in Karachi road accident
Eco tourism system being introduced: Nabeel Javed
PHA organizes Children's Festival at Bagh-e-Jinnah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPAF hosts consultative session on Women’s Rights and Economic Empowerment4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah vaccination, orders ..2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor2 minutes ago
-
Resolving public grievances police's top priority: SSP Shoaib2 minutes ago
-
Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" launched16 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi road accident16 minutes ago
-
Eco tourism system being introduced: Nabeel Javed11 minutes ago
-
PHA organizes Children's Festival at Bagh-e-Jinnah11 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on harassment at workplace held11 minutes ago
-
Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pricing: Law Minister26 minutes ago
-
LHC praises Punjab govt's environmental protection efforts11 minutes ago
-
16 outlaws nabbed; drugs & weapons seized11 minutes ago