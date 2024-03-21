- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 07:51 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has assured that patients visiting Services Hospital will not encounter any inconveniences during the ongoing revamping process.
During his visit to the hospital on Thursday to oversee the project, Minister Rafique emphasized the timely completion of the renovation work, urging contractors to adhere strictly to deadlines. He underscored the importance of enhancing patient convenience post-revamp and pledged zero tolerance for any lapses in the project's execution. The revamping, conducted in two shifts, is under close scrutiny to ensure steady progress.
Minister Rafique toured various sections of the hospital, including the admin block, surgical ward, and private rooms, to gauge the project's advancement. Earlier briefings by contractors and IDP officers provided insights into the ongoing renovations.
The minister's visit was attended by officials including Additional Secretary Development Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Agha Nabil and MS Services Hospital Dr. Munir Ahmed Malik, signifying concerted efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure in Punjab.
