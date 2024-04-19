Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders completing PIC modular theatres by April 23

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed the contractors to complete the remaining modular theatres of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) by Tuesday, April 23
He said this during his visit to the PIC to review the ongoing progress on operation theatres on Friday. He hoped the theatres would become functional by the given date.
With completion of these theatres, the hospital capacity would increase from 15 to 20 surgeries on daily basis.
The minister said that PIC Executive Director Professor Dr. Anjum Jalal performed the first successful surgery at the existing modular theater. He also said that patients from all over the country come to the PIC to get better treatment facilities.
MS PIC Dr. Syed Mohsin Ali Shah and contractors were also present on the occasion.
